Human Rights Ambassadors forcing President Chakwera to call for referendum or resign

Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA) have announced their return to the streets of Lilongwe on 28th September, with calls that President Lazarus Chakwera should call for a referendum on whether or not his presidency should continue or just resign all together.

HRA also want Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, to leave office.

In a letter addressed to the District Commissioner for Lilongwe District Council dated 19th September, 2022, which is circulating on social media platforms, HRA said it wrote to notify of its intention to hold peaceful demonstrations in line with Section 96 of the Malawi Police Act.

“The demonstrations are meant to force the Head of State of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to call for a referendum or alternatively recuse himself and Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima from discharging national duties,” reads in part the letter, which is signed by Charles Ben Longwe, Ida Mazinga and Kingsley Mpaso.

One of the signatories, Kingsley Mpaso, confirmed the circulating letter was indeed written by them. There has been no immediate comment from Lilongwe District Council.

The letter has drawn mixed reactions, with most people saying the call for Chakwera and Chilima to call for a referendum or resign is “a mere daydream” which cannot happen. However, most people are detesting the current state of affairs in Malawi, which, apparently, they blame on Chakwera and Chilima’s “leadership inefficiencies”.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mpaso insisted their call is not a mere daydream, saying they are pushing an agenda which “is possible”.

“We will go to the streets. Just look how Malawians are suffering now. If they do not resign, we will go on with the referendum agenda. We will push it through Parliament. We will make sure it passes,” Mpaso said.

According to the letter of notice, the demonstrations will start from 10:00am to 2:00pm, with protesters to be in black and white attire.

The route will be from Wakawaka M1 Road, passing through Mchesi, Maula Roundabout, Paul Kagame Road, Area 47 interchange and city center to Capital Hill at the Office of the President and Cabinet, where a petition will be submitted.

Some months ago, HRA demonstrations against the judiciary flopped at the eleventh minute, which led to the arrest and detention of organizers and scores of stray protesters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!