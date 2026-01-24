Human Rights Still Vital for Minority Groups

Minority groups in Malawi continue to face backlash and discrimination in society despite the country’s Constitution guaranteeing equal rights to all bona fide citizens.

Human rights advocates are calling for concerted efforts to curb these violations and are urging communities to become more inclusive, arguing that respect for minority groups is not a privilege but a fundamental constitutional right.

Human rights expert Rodger Phiri said in an interview that rights defenders must continue exposing discrimination and work collaboratively to achieve universal human rights for all citizens, as provided for in the Constitution.

“People in minority groups still face serious challenges in the communities they live in, even though the Constitution guarantees them equal rights. They are subjected to various forms of abuse, including being forced out of houses by landlords once it is discovered that someone is gay or lesbian. They are not accepted, yet they are bona fide citizens of Malawi who deserve respect and protection under the law,” said Phiri.

Phiri called on stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society and community leaders, to promote inclusivity and equality so that minority groups can fully enjoy their rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

He further said there is a need to engage with people who feel threatened or resistant to social change, noting that dialogue is key to addressing prejudice and fear.

“They need to understand the concerns of these groups and build alliances with influential people and supporters so that society becomes more inclusive,” he said.

Phiri also stressed the importance of fostering a culture of understanding and acceptance among the general public, and developing a clear national agenda on the protection and promotion of the rights of minority groups.

Some of the minority groups affected include lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons, as well as sex workers.

“They are all citizens of Malawi, and the Constitution clearly states that every individual has equal rights and dignity,” Phiri added.

