Hundreds get rotten maize in Dowa

Hundreds of hunger-stricken families in Dowa are angry after government gave them rotten maize for food to avert starvation.

The people are now returning the maize at Nachisaka extension planning area.

The starving but angry people said an unidentified transporter dumped the maize at the EPA which the department of disaster management (Dodma) officials distributed.

Officials from Dodma in Lilongwe could not comment on the matter but officials from the district commissioner in Dowa have confirmed distributing the rotten maize.

They say the government has since told the people to return the maize which they say will have to be sold to livestock and animal farmers as animal feed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :