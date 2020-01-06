Paramount Kyungu declares war on witch-hunters

Community members from Karonga and Chitipa districts have been urged to report to witchdoctors who claim to be witch-hunters to relevant authorities such as police.

Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage Patron, Paramount Chief Kyungu made the call following the brutal killing of three elderly people in Karonga over allegations that they were practicing witchcraft.

In a communiqué after Chiefs Council and stakeholders meeting which was held at Karonga Museum on Saturday, Paramount Chief Kyungu encouraged communities to report ‘ill minded’ witchdoctor to police.,

“We also encourage the community to report witchdoctors, whose exorcisms lead to such deaths, to the Police and any relevant authorities who must deal with them to the full extent of the law,”

“Witchdoctors should know they are not semi gods. We encourage the police to act with haste in their investigations into the murders before the situation gets out of hand,” said Paramount Chief Kyungu.

He added: “We must all unite and speak with one voice against acts of lawlessness, violence and brutality in Karonga. These acts of violence have no place in our society and we must guard against them taking a foothold in our midst.

Humanity loses its meaning when human lives are taken for granted and are taken out at the mere suspicion of evil-doing.”

The Karonga-Chitipa Paramount Chief also warned his subjects against taking the laws into their own hands. He also reminded them that it is not a crime to grow old.

“To the perpetrators of violence and misguided youths, it is not a crime to be elderly and one should not take the law into one’s hands irrespective of the provocation,” said Paramount Kyungu.

The three were brutally killed by the angry mob on Thursday, 26 December 2019 at Lupembe Village in the district after a witch-doctor claimed that they were practicing witchcraft.

