Hundreds pay last respects to Minister Nankhumwa’s late father

Hundreds of mourners poured into Chisitu in Mulanje on Sunday to join Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, in mourning and paying last respects to his father, Christopher Lotani Nankhumwa.

The late Christopher Lotani Nankhumwa was buried at his home village of Kumponda under Catholic funeral customs. He died on Friday, December 28, 2018, in Blantyre after a short illness. He was born in 1959.

Speaking on behalf of President Peter Mutharika “who could not attend the funeral due to other state commitments”, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, Charles Mchacha said the suddenness and sadness of the late Lotani Nankhumwa’s passing had caused much heartache and grief for the President.

“Everything has its genesis. The genesis of the politician we know today as Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa was this man that we are mourning his death today; he was his father. The late Lotani Nankhumwa bore a son who has become a very useful citizen; a servant of the people who is wholly committed to ensuring that Malawi stays on a steady social and economic path. The President is extremely proud to work with Hon. Nankhumwa because of his extreme dedication to duty and loyalty to his Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, its leadership and the entire nation.

A good heart has stopped beating; a good soul ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved father in pain,” said Mchacha, who is also DPP Regional Governor for southern region.

A representative of the family said the late Christopher Lotani Nankhumwa was a great pillar of strength for the family. He said the family used to turn to him for good advice.

He thanked President Mutharika for providing the casket in which the late Christopher Lotani Nankhumwa lay and for the generous financial and material support he rendered for the funeral service. He also thanked senior government officials and all mourners “for coming to be with us and comfort the family”.

Some high-profile mourners included Agriculture Minister Joseph Mwanamveka, Minister of Gender, Cecilia Chazama, DPP Director of Elections Ben Phiri, Deputy Minister of Defence, Amosi Mailosi, former cabinet minister John Bande, Blantyre City Council CEO, Alfred Chanza, Thyolo and Mulanje MPs, among others.

