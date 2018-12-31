MEC opens nomination papers collection process from January 3

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will start the process of presenting nomination papers to aspiring candidates for the presidency, Member of Parliament and Local Government from Thursday, January 3 in readiness for the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

A statement from MEC signed by Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika released on December 31, says all presidential candidates, party or independent, will collect their nomination papers from the Chief Elections Officer at MEC head office.

For all aspiring for a seat in the august House and will contest on political party tickets, will get nomination papers through their party Secretaries General or any officer designated to do so.

“All independent candidates for Parliamentary elections will collect nomination papers from their respective Constituency Returning Officers (CROs), District Commissioners or Chief Executives.

“All registered political parties are advised to collect nomination papers for distribution to their candidates from the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) in Lilongwe from 3rd January, 2019.

“Requests should be made by party secretaries general or any higher authority designated by the party and should indicate the quantity of nomination papers for each of the two elections thus; Parliamentary and Local Government.

“The request can be made by calling the Executive Director of CMD, Mr Kizito Tenthani on 0 999 982 490 or email [email protected], or[email protected]. Requests can also be placed in person at the CMD offices located in Area 11, Off Chimutu Road, Catholic Secretariat Campus, Lilongwe.

“All persons with disabilities need to get a letter from the Federation of Disability Organisations in Malawi (FEDOMA) to qualify for the 50 percent discount on nomination fees. This letter should be attached to the nomination paper during submission.

“More details can be obtained by contacting the Executive Director of FEDOMA, Mr Action Amosi, on 0998138134 or email[email protected] . The letters can also be obtained at the FEDOMA office along Masauko Chipembere Highway in Maselema, Blantyre.

“Submission of nomination papers will be from 4th to 8th February 2019. Parliamentary and Local Government candidates will submit their papers to their respective Constituency Returning Officers while presidential candidates will submit their nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission at the Chichiri International Conference Centre (COMESA) Hall.

“For the 2019 Tripartite Elections there are 193 constituencies and 462 wards that will be competed for. Political parties are informed that they will be expected to return to CMD and the Malawi Electoral Commission all unused or cancelled nomination papers,” the statement said.

It added that further information can be collected by contacting MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa on 0999274304 or email [email protected].

