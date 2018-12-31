MCP’s ‘Hi-5’ new anthem of control: Gwengwe says Chakwera will promote development

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) incumbent legislator for Lilongwe Msinja North constituency, Sosten Gwengwe has said the party president Lazarus Chakwera has new policies aimed at making Malawi a better place to live in as he wants to ‘promote development and safeguard democracy and the dignity of Malawians irrespective of origin.

Gwengwe and other MPs and senior party members were speaking in Lilongwe during a political rally aimed at briefing the constituency on five-point plan, christened as Hi-5 which is new anthem of control like its four cornerstones of loyalty, obedience, unity and discipline.

He said time for Malawians to continue wallowing in poverty will be over once Chakwera and the MCP are voted into government come May 2019.

Chakwera, who has set his hopes on becoming the country’s next president, has been saying and vowing to make radical changes and create Malawi a “land of opportunity for all” and “not for just a privileged few”.

Gwengwe, who was the guest of honour at the rally, said the Hi-5 is premised on; servant leadership, prospering together, ending corruption, rule of law and national unity.

He gave the example of a policy which bars its citizens from drilling boreholes within the city and yet many peple are still faill failing to access water since the taps remains dry.

“It does not make any sence at all. MCP will change these policies” he said.

Gwengwe gave another example of bad policy government not supporting cities with Malawi rural electrification programme.

He argued that it does not make sense that the good programme like Marep should not benefit cities and yet cities and rural areas face similar challenges.

He said time for politicking is over but to ensure people have their basic needs in their homes such as food, water and access to quality primary health care.

On corruption, Gwengwe said MCP will crackdown on corruption with no selective prosecution as it is the case now.

He said Malawi was heading towards destruction but the five-point plan would help forge a fairer society and steer Malawi towards a path first envisaged by the nation’s founding father, Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Gwengwe who is deputy director of economic affairs, said MCP will implement a reorganised distribution system of the agricultural input subsidy programme using a universal approach.

Speaking earlier MP Ulemu Msungama said he is geared to bring more developments after successfully fulfilling some of his promises he did in his tenure of Office and said soon after winning as MP he would build a hospital in Area 44.

“I am happy to announce that my campaign promise has been fullfilled since the hospital is nearing its completion stage,” Msungama said.

He said he was happy that his dreams of having tarmac road from Area 23 Malichero to Kamuzu Institute for Sports has been fulfilled since the contractor TAAI is already on the site.

