Hunger forces father to sell daughter

A father in Mchinji says he was forced to sell his daughter at K500,000 due to biting hunger and poverty in his family.

The Police arrested the 46-year-old man, for allegedly offering for sale his daughter for K500,000.

The suspect Agapito Mazuzo Mwale reportedly approached a businessman at Ludzi Trading Centre in the district claiming he was selling a sheep.

Mchinji police spokesperson Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the development shocked the businessman who immediately alerted community members before police arresting him.

Some people are facing chronic hunger in some areas because of either drought or floods which washed away their crops last year.

