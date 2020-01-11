Poet Amfumu back with ‘Ndafa ndi imodzi’: Flames not spared

After going into hibernation for two years, a Blantyre-based poet and radio personality Amfumu Kenneth Khondiwa is back with ‘Ndafa ndi Imodzi’ poem which is tackling betting games.

The poem has come at a time when many Malawians regardless of age and sex are in love with betting as evidenced by growing number of betting companies in the country both online and offline.

In the a less than two minutes poem, Amfumu Khondiwa recites how Malawians in the country are making and losing millions through ‘gambling’ in the popular betting games.

The word “Ndafa ndi Imodzi” is commonly used by gamblers who fail to predict games correctly by missing with a one game out of the predicated games.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Amfumu Khondiwa said he decided to recite the poem as one way of bringing to light how betting has changed the life style of Malawians; both good and bad.

“I came up with the poem to tell people that there is betting amongst us. As much as people are winning but it’s dangerous if you are addicted to it,” said Khondiwa in an interview.

In the poem, Amfumu Khondiwa also attacked some senior Malawi Nation Football Team, the Flames players for being involved in match-manipulation.

It was reported that the some Flames players were manipulating games for betting purposes after a striking a deal with a betting company.

“In the poem l have also attacked the issue in which some Flames players were implicated in match-fixing….,” said Khondiwa

Commenting on his silence, Amfumu Khondiwa said: “I wanted to come up with great staff; you know people are writing everyday so you must take your time.”

Khondiwa also revealed plans to launch an album entitled ‘Ndafa ndi Imodzi’ which will have poems such as Fanta Wa Kuukwati and Achimwene Chibwezi Chadula.

