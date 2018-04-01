‘I was hungry and you gave me food’: Prophet Bushiri donates maize in Salima, pledges K15m for disaster preparedness along Lake Malawi

Famous South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Good Friday said he wanted to live in practice the significance of the Christian faith and the values of Easter when he offered to give K15 million to Salima District Council for the construction of new drainage systems in the flood prone areas.

Bushiri made the pledge when he visited the lakeshore central region district to donate over 3000 bags of maize and other stocks to people who were affected by floods at the beginning of the rainy season.

The prophet said Easter was “a time of reflection and renewal” and urged people to take stock of what is truly important to them and their families.

Bushiri, fondly addressed as Major 1 or Papa by his followers, said today, the face of Christ may be found in the face of the homeless, the hungry, the impoverished, hence he goes to indulge in charity initiatives to help those disadvantaged.

“We always respond to the disaster and today, I am told that some of these disasters can be prevented if the council constructs dykes and good drainage system. To me, I find that to be important that’s why I have made the commitment to help with the cash.

“I believe we should not always respond when people are suffering, sometimes it is good to prevent the suffering,” said Bushiri who also owns Sparkling Waters Hotel and Spa in Rustenburg, South Africa..

Bushiri explained that he was happy that the authorities now understand that his ministry’s and personal donations have no other motives like political ambitions but he is being patriotic and an expression of love to his countrymen.

“My coming here has been made easy because the government understand that as a Malawian; I have a duty to assist fellow Malawians when they are in need. This is the role of the church and indeed, mine as a person,” said Bushiri.

Chairperson for Salima District Council, Councillor Everson Mpayani thanked Bushiri for the response and urged him to come again as the district expects to be hit by food shortage in the near future due to poor rains in the just ended growing season.

“As a council, we have plans to maintain and dig new drainage system around the urban areas as well as construct dykes in some areas, but our plans are falling short of funds,” said Mpayani.

In donating the maize, Bushiri reminded people the values of Easter and the Christian religion – compassion, forgiveness, kindness, hard work and responsibility – saying these are values that al can l celebrate and share.

Many beneficiaries commended Bushiri for the donation of maize, calling it “timely.”

Bushiri who returned to his base, Pretoria, left behind his ECG officials to continue the maize distribution exercise and charity initiatives on his behalf.

His spokesman Ephraim Nyondo, said they will distribute maize to other districts affected by disaster and that the charity cause is ongoing.

