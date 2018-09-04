Hunters find dry bones in Machinga

September 4, 2018 Louis Phiri - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

People in Khungwa village in Traditional Authority (TA) Ngokwe in Machinga over the week end were stunned after children hunting for grasshoppers found a sack with what is believed to be human bones.

Bones found in a bush

Machinga police station public relations officer Davie Sulumba said the law enforcers in the district have since opened a docket and are still investigating the matter.

“Children hunting grasshoppers in the village found dry bones in a sack abandoned in the bush. The remains are believed to be of three different corpses,” said Sulumba.

Sulumba added that the police are waiting for examination at College of Medicine to prove if they are human bones.

He explained that the law enforcers are asking people bring forth any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
NgongoliwaChicken partyBob MwalimoGirl lady Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Bob Mwalimo
Guest
Bob Mwalimo

Why always Machinga?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chicken party
Guest
Chicken party

And Machinga yanyanya

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Ngongoliwa
Guest
Ngongoliwa

Umphawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

Sick people in a sick nation Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes