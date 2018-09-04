Hunters find dry bones in Machinga

People in Khungwa village in Traditional Authority (TA) Ngokwe in Machinga over the week end were stunned after children hunting for grasshoppers found a sack with what is believed to be human bones.

Machinga police station public relations officer Davie Sulumba said the law enforcers in the district have since opened a docket and are still investigating the matter.

“Children hunting grasshoppers in the village found dry bones in a sack abandoned in the bush. The remains are believed to be of three different corpses,” said Sulumba.

Sulumba added that the police are waiting for examination at College of Medicine to prove if they are human bones.

He explained that the law enforcers are asking people bring forth any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

