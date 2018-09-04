Macra is Malawi’s ‘corrupt swamp’: It’s stinking of more rot

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) board met in Lilongwe last week as the graft busting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) camped at Macra headquarters to get to the bottom of stinking corruption at the regulatory body.

ACB investigators stormed Macra Finance department from digging into dubious procurement deals worthy millions of Malawi kwacha after it recent;y opened investigations into two multi-million kwacha contracts the regulator is alleged to have dubiously awarded last year.

The contracts in question include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to an executive manager and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

The bureau’s senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala demanded a written questionnaire when asked why the ACB went back to interrogate procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa over the K135 million calendars deal, Color Television Sets, Computers and color printers, CarTrack deals.

She said said investigations were still in progress.

The board called for a meeting after a forensic audit at the regulatory authority unveiled more dirt pertaining to abuse of a fuel card scam in which millions of kwachas were encashed from Nyambadwe Puma filling Station by top Macra Administration officials.

Board Chair Rev. Alex Maulana confirmed the board met in Lilongwe, ” but there was nothing secret about it.”

Maulana who is alleged to have directly financially benefitted from the rampant and stinking corruption at Macra, refused to comment on fevered specualtion about President Peter Mutharika, annoyed with corrupt dealings at Macra to deal with the findings decisively.

At the center of corruption is Director General Godfrey Itaye whose contract at the regulatory board expired mid August but he is maneuvering through the board and a powerful Cabinet minister to have it renewed.

Itaye has disputed social media posts by activist Rafiq Hajat that government had decided not to renew his contract, telling local media “there is no grain of truth whatsoever”.

Sources from the secret board meeting said the majority of the members have disagreed to renew Itayes contract with some members threatening to resign over the rampant corruption.

The graft-busting body launched its investigations early in February this year after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings.

Macra director general Itaye refuses to grant interview to Nyasa Times because it exposes corrupt dealings at the regulator.

