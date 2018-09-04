Malawi’s Mutharika seizing the opportunity in Beijing at China-Africa summit

Malawian President Peter Mutharika is attending the 2018 Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) underway in Beijing, China hoping to reap big from the summit after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mutharika and Xi Jinping held talks to strengthen the long-standing and excellent ties that exist between both countries, and strategising on the evolution of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking at the Great Hall of People in Beijing when he opened the summit, Chinese President Xi said government will promote industrialisation in Africa by encouraging Chinese companies to invest more and support Africa’s efforts to achieve food security by 2030.

President Mutharika attended the launch along side more than 50 other African leaders.

Xi said China and Africa share a common background as such it is easy to the two to walk together towards prosperity.

‘‘With similar fates in the past and a common mission, China and Africa have extended sympathy to and helped each other throughout the years. Together, we have embarked on a distinctive path of win-win cooperation,’’ Xi said.

Xi told the African leaders that China follows the principles of giving more and taking less, giving before taking and giving without asking for returns.

“With open arms, we welcome African countries aboard the express train of China’s development. No one can hold back the Chinese people or the African people as we march towards rejuvenation’’, Xi emphasized.

On areas of cooperation, President Xi told the African leaders that China will offer 50 projects involving green development and ecological protection for Africa, strengthen exchanges with Africa in climate change, maritime cooperation, control of desertification and protection of wildlife.

The Chinese leader also told the gathering that China would enhance communication with African countries on development experiences, offer occupational training courses for African youths, provide a quota of 50,000 government-funded scholarships for Africa and invite 2,000 young people from Africa to visit China.

The Forum for China- Africa Cooperation summit continues on Tuesday with the first roundtable Session of the Chinese and African leaders at the Great Hall of People.

Malawi leader Mutharika is participating in the discussions.

