Hurray, no Christmas electricity blackout! Escom brightens mood

December 24, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

As Malawi joins the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas—a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ—which this year falls on Tuesday December 25, the citizenry should brace for the glitz and glamour that the festival is associated with as electricity throughout will  brighten  the season’s mood.

Light at the end of the tunnel : It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has guaranteed an improved supply of electricity during the season.

Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi he said his organisation was upbeat about utilising power saved from industry, which might shutdown for holidays.

Chitosi said Escom has been “working very hard and results are begging to show.”

Indeed, most electricity consumers have reported improved electricity supply with reduced hours of load shedding.

Chitosi said what Malawians are getting is “a sign of better days to come.”

Meanwhile, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has called on all people in the country to safeguard their lives and property in the festive period.

The police have appealed to Malawians to stay safe in their homes and on the roads.

Mthubu Goloso
Guest
Mthubu Goloso

So is this something to celebrate? I thought it's ur job to give us Electricity 24/7……after all is it free of charge? Fotseki

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Blue Cadet
Guest
Blue Cadet

Etieti? Ndipo mesa akuti it's just because they will be supplying power reserved because the companies have closed for the Christmas Holiday, are we really supposed to celebrate that? Can that really be a sign of better days to come? Once the companies open we'll heard back to old ways…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soko
Guest
soko

Sutting down of compnies so that we have eletricity is something to be proud of?????Lets have companies in full operation and have uninterrupted electricty!!!!!!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

I have my doubts.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Blue Cadet
Guest
Blue Cadet

Me too!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago

