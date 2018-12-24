Hurray, no Christmas electricity blackout! Escom brightens mood

As Malawi joins the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas—a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ—which this year falls on Tuesday December 25, the citizenry should brace for the glitz and glamour that the festival is associated with as electricity throughout will brighten the season’s mood.

Light at the end of the tunnel : It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has guaranteed an improved supply of electricity during the season.

Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi he said his organisation was upbeat about utilising power saved from industry, which might shutdown for holidays.

Chitosi said Escom has been “working very hard and results are begging to show.”

Indeed, most electricity consumers have reported improved electricity supply with reduced hours of load shedding.

Chitosi said what Malawians are getting is “a sign of better days to come.”

Meanwhile, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has called on all people in the country to safeguard their lives and property in the festive period.

The police have appealed to Malawians to stay safe in their homes and on the roads.

