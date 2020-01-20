Hurt by wife’s cheating, man commits suicide

A 35-year-old man Harrison Mkaseka has committed suicide over his suspicion that his wife was cheating on him.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Police public relations officer Richard Mwakayoka said Mkaseka committed the suicide on January 15 at Yeliko Village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi district.

“The deceased was always fighting with his wife over rumours that she was having an extra-maritual affair.

“On January 13, she went to Ntchisi trading centre where her suspected lover was staying. She did not return home,” he said.

In the morning of January 15, 2020 he was found dead after he committed suicide, by hanging to the roof of his house,Kaponda said.

The police have since advised members of the general public that whenever they have marital issues, they should got to Victim Support Units that are found in different police stations for counseling.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :