Sulom yet to set 2020 league kick-off date

Malawi’s elite league administrator Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has revealed that the association is expecting to meet Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials before it announces the actual 2020 TNM Super League Season kick-off date.

Sulom General Secretary Williams Banda said: “A football calendar meeting with Football Association of Malawi is to determine the kick-off date”.

However, Banda could not be drawn to comment on when exactly are the two sides are expected to meet.

Banda said they are looking forward to roll out the league action in March.

“Some of the factors we will have to consider in determining the kick-off date are national team engagements because the Flames will be involved in quite a number of engagements starting March,” said Banda.

At a recent FAM Executive Committee meeting in Mangochi, the football governing body announced that the 2020 soccer season will commence on March 14.

Like previous years, the 2020 soccer season is expected to kick off with a FAM Charity Shield.

Prior to the end of last league season, FAM hailed Sulom for excellent administration and described the 2019 super league soccer season as highly competitive in recent years.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) deserves a part on the back for adhering to the football calendar.

Zakazaka said the 2019 season was one of the toughest seasons considering that there were a number of activities that happened including the country’s tripartite general elections in May and international competitions namely Cosafa, African Cup of Nations qualifiers and CHAN tournament.

On his part, Sulom’s Banda admitted and concurred with Zakazaka that the 2019 season was tough and difficult to plan.

“It was tough to convince clubs about the crammed fixtures they had, but we had no choice. While we thank FAM for the compliments, we believe we can do better in the next seasons if we strategize on how the next FAM calendar should be like to avoid a repeat of the challenges they faced” said Banda.

