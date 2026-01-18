Hymns to Heist? Gospel Musician Carol Kadzuwa Vanishes With K52 Million Bank Nkhonde Payout in Limbo

A gospel musician who sang about faith and integrity is now at the centre of a K52 million cash scandal, after she reportedly disappeared without a trace just days before a Bank Nkhonde savings group was due to pay out hard-earned money to its members.

Carol Kadzuwa, popularly known on Facebook as Carol Kadzuwa Musician, has gone completely silent and unreachable after failing to distribute K52 million belonging to a Bank Nkhonde group where she served as treasurer—a position that demands trust, transparency and accountability.

According to shocked and angry members, the money was supposed to be shared on January 6, 2026. That day came and went—but Carol never showed up.

Even more damning, her last WhatsApp activity was on January 5, 2026. Since then, her phone has reportedly been switched off, and all efforts to contact her have hit a dead end.

Group members say people were dispatched to places where Carol is usually found, but she was nowhere to be seen. Friends, associates and known hangouts have yielded nothing. Her whereabouts remain unknown, fuelling fears that the disappearance may not be accidental—but calculated.

The scandal has sent social media into overdrive, with many questioning how a gospel artist—someone perceived as a moral voice—could vanish at the exact moment when contributors expected their money.

Carol, who is known to be close to popular musician Miracle Chinga, has so far offered no explanation, no apology and no reassurance to the contributors whose savings now hang in the balance.

For members of the Bank Nkhonde group, the silence is deafening—and devastating.

“We trusted her with our money because we trusted her character,” said one contributor. “Now both are missing.”

As days pass with no word from Carol Kadzuwa, anxiety is turning into anger, and concern into suspicion. What was meant to be a day of celebration and payout has instead become a nightmare of unanswered questions.

Until she surfaces and accounts for the K52 million, the disappearance of Carol Kadzuwa will remain not just a mystery—but a damning stain on trust, faith and financial responsibility.

