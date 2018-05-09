I am the only AFORD president and elected MP, Chihana declares

May 9, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Rumphi Central legislator Enock  Chihana says he is only genuine party president running affairs of the party and only elected party legislator.

Chihana: I am Aford President

Chihana was responding to reports that Parliament recognized Karonga Centeral legislator  Frank Mwenifumbo as AFORD president.

Mwenifumbo was elected as independent MP but recently joined Aford. He was expelled at a convention conducted by Chihana after he had  held a parallel elective conference at dawn.

 Chihana said he was genuinely elected at the convention.

“If  Mwenifumbo was speaking in Parliament he was speaking as Member of Parliament for his constituency,” said Chihana.

Parliament spokesperson, Leonard Mengezi agreed with Chihana saying Mwenifumbo  was contributing  to Presudent Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) as an MP.

“May be let’s discuss on who responds SONA. Only parties that amass 10% of the seats are recognized. So none speaks for that party since 2014. There is no recognition of a party president that has less than 10% of seats so,”  said Mengezi.

Making his contribution to the Sona, Mwenifumbo asked government to remove  the controversial quota system of selecting students to public universities, saying the system is killing the country and disadvantaged some Bright students .

