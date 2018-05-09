MP Chilenga irks MCP in Sona debate: Party lacks front benchers from North Malawi

Chitipa South legislator Werani Chilenga of People’s Party ( PP) currently associating with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday irked opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) attacking it of practicing nepotism.

Chilenga pointed out during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate that MCP is a party which lacks front benchers from the North.

But Lilongwe Mapuyu South MP Joseph Njobvuyalema disputed Chilenga, saying the highest position in the House, that of the Speaker, is held by MCP MP Richard Msowoya of Karonga, who is from the North.

Chilenga, who used to be critical of DPP-led government until last year when he was part of the delegation which met President Peter Mutharika, stunned the House when he praised government .

MCP legislator for Salima North, Jessie Kabwila standing out of order, said Chilenga was bette4r offf to cross the floor “instead of saying what he is saying while sitting [on opposition benches].”

Chilenga’s comments were contrary to leader of People’s Party in the House Ralph Mhone sentiments, describing DPP as a failed entity with broken promises and full of lies as there is nothing much to show development-wise.

In a leaked audio clip between Cabinet minister Kondwani Nankhumwa and the party’s secretary general (SG) Gressielder Jeffrey, the Minister who is also Leader of the House, hinted that President Peter Mutharika is planning to draft Chilenga in his Cabinet in an impending reshuffle.

“But the President never listens to anyone. Now he wants to bring in Chitipa South MP, Werani Chilenga,” said Nankhumwa in the telephone conversation.

DPP Secretary General commented: “​​​​​But can Chilenga get his hands dirty the way we would wish? ​Never! Yet no way can he reshuffle while Parliament is sitting [which means we are stuck with these leeches for almost two months from now] I don’t think he can – maybe July August. But Chilenga and I – we chat very well. I know him, he is not childish, but still he cannot… Alright”.

Jeffrey also questioned the allegiance of Cabinet ministers Henry Mussa and Joseph Mwanamvekha, among other issues.

The leak came out after DPP cadets embarrassed President Mutharika at Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday, where they disrupted opening of the budget session and attacked their own members, legislators Noel Masangwi and Patricia Kaliati, allegedly for supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima’s presidential candidacy.

Jeffrey is in the audio heard saying she was also suspicious of Mwanamvekha, claiming as Agriculture minister, he never took instructions on how to handle fertiliser subsidy coupons to help party members and refused to be part of the looting scheme.

