I won 2014 elections, says Atupele: ‘Elections were rigged’

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi on Wednesday went flat out in the central region district of Ntchisi with a claim he won the May 2014 tripartite elections but that the results were fraudulent.

Atupele, 40, the youthful presidential hopeful among the six contesting in the May 21 presidential race, said during a whistle stop tour in Ntchisi that he was “super confident” he was going to make it again in this year’s election.

“I won the 2014 elections. I did. The elections were rigged. But I chose to let it go because I always preach peace. I wanted peace to prevail,” said Atupele, who is still a member of President Peter Mutharika’s 20-member cabinet.

According to Muluzi, there was no way he was going to watch the vote being fraudulent again under his watch this time around.

“I know I am going to win. And I will not allow anyone to tamper with the vote. Not this time,” said a confident Atupele.

The UDF presidential hopeful quashed rumours that he would pull out of the presidential race, saying the rumours were being perpetrated by those that are afraid of him.

“I already have one million votes and those spreading those rumours are just afraid of me because they know that you people love me and you want me to become your leader,” he further said.

Atupele said as a young man he believes in issue based politics and that he will bring in change on the political arena if elected into power.

