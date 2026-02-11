IAEA and OCP Group Join Forces to Improve Food Security Using Nuclear Technology

Malawi and many other African countries facing food shortages could soon benefit from a new partnership between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and OCP Group, a global leader in plant nutrition.

The five-year partnership will use nuclear and isotopic techniques to make fertilizers more effective, improve crop nutrition, and create food systems that can handle climate change.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the partnership is an important step in expanding the impact of the agency’s Atoms4Food program.

The project will focus on key nutrients plants need, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, zinc, iron, and selenium. Using advanced techniques, the partnership will help farmers use nutrients the right way – the right source, rate, time, and place – to get better crop growth and higher yields.

Meriem El Asraoui, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OCP Group, said combining IAEA’s expertise with OCP’s experience in plant and soil nutrition will help farmers grow more nutritious food while protecting the environment.

The partnership will also support governments in making better agricultural policies, encourage innovation in fertilizers, and strengthen cooperation between African countries, the IAEA, and global research networks.

Launched in 2023, the Atoms4Food initiative by IAEA and the UN’s FAO uses nuclear techniques to boost farming productivity and manage natural resources better.

This new partnership is seen as a major step toward more sustainable and resilient food systems worldwide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :