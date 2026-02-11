Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad Preliminary Exams Set for 14 February

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, in partnership with Mzuzu University (MZUNI), has scheduled the preliminary examinations for the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad on 14 February 2026, with tests to be conducted nationwide.

Associate Professor Khumbo Kumwenda, Dean of the Faculty of Science, Technology and Innovation at MZUNI, revealed that eight examination centres have been established across all three regions of Malawi to accommodate participating schools. The exams are set to begin at 11:00 am, and registered schools are urged to intensively prepare their learners for this prestigious competition.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Olympiad exposes learners to challenging mathematical problems, preparing them not only for national examinations but also equipping them to become future problem-solvers and responsible citizens capable of addressing the challenges our country faces,” Kumwenda said.

The Olympiad also offers learners the chance to experience the university environment, particularly those who advance to the finals, inspiring them to pursue higher education and academic excellence.

Resuscitated in 2015, the Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad marks a significant milestone this year as Old Mutual celebrates 10 years of sponsoring the competition. The company has invested MK45 million in this year’s competition, underscoring its commitment to nurturing Malawi’s next generation of mathematicians and innovators.

The prize-giving ceremony is scheduled for 2 March 2026 at the Mzuzu University Campus. Lorraine Mlenga, Old Mutual’s Strategy, Digital and Data Executive, said the company’s support for the Olympiad demonstrates its dedication to developing the country’s human capital, which is a key pillar of the Malawi 2063 vision.

