IBAM, security expert back Chakwera on national IDs use for Malawian, Zambian businesspersons

Indigenous Business Association of Malawi (IBAM) and security expert have backed a call by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to introduce the use of national identification cards as cross-border permits for businesspeople plying their trade between Malawi and Zambia.

Speaking at the official launch of the One Stop Border Post in Mchinji, President Chakwera reiterated his call for the introduction of the national ID cards as cross-border permits for traders from the two countries.

“Considering that this is a leading and model border post, I wish to reiterate the statement I made during the Kulamba Ceremony in August, 2022, at Mkaika in Zambia, that our two countries should introduce the use of National IDs as cross-border permits to ensure easier facilitation of movements for our citizens,” he said.

IBAM president Mike Mlombwa concurred with President Chakwera, saying using the national ID cards as cross-border permits would simplify the processes of importing and exporting goods from either side of the two countries.

Mlombwa added that the introduction of national ID cards as cross-border permits would also helping in curbing the use of unchartered routes by unscrupulous traders.

On his part, Mzuzu University (Mzuni)-based security expert Aubrey Kabisala allayed fears that introducing national IDs as cross-border permits could compromise security for the two countries.

“At times, people can take advantage of certain developments by buying IDs or stealing of IDs. It’s an issue that can be managed. This is something that is working in East Africa region,” said Kabisala.

Malawi and Zambia share many values, including culture, traditions, and foods, among others.

