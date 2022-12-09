CCJP welcomes Henry Mussa’s K7.65m repayment, calls for forfeiture law in fighting corruption

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) – one of the social arms of the Roman Catholic Church in Malawi – has called for the introduction of a forfeiture legislation in the fight against corruption.

CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana stressed that convictions and imprisonment of corruption offenders is not enough to compensate taxpayers for the loss of their hard-earned money and property.

Chibwana was reacting to the decision by former Minister of Information, Henry Mussa, to return K7, 650,000.00 to the Malawi Government for the computers he stole whilst serving as a minister.

Mussa – a senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official – is currently remanded to Maula Prison awaiting sentencing alongside his former Director of Information Gideon Munthali.

Lawyer for the former minister said the returned money would form part of the mitigation factors when he returns to court for sentencing.

In an interview on Friday, Chibwana welcomed the decision by Mussa to return the money, saying Malawians expect their money back from corruption convicts.

He said it is high time the government started forfeiting property from corruption convicts.

“The expectation from Malawians is that money that has been stolen should come back to them. Going forward, it is high time, as a country, we started rethinking about the significance of forfeiture legislation in line with modern legal reform in fighting corruption,” said Chibwana.

