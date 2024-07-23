Icon Properties Plc says improved shareholders welfare paramount in achieving company goals

A leading property management firm, Icon Properties, a subsidiary of NICO Group Company has emphasized on the importance of improving the welfare of shareholders saying it is a crucial motivation which contribute towards every company’s growth performance.

Chairperson of the Board for Icon Properties, Eric Chapola made the remarks at the 6th Annual General Meeting at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre whose main agenda was to create a platform for the company and its shareholders to look at several issues together which include electing of new Directors, how the company can continue improving the organization financials, discussing on the payment which the Directors are supposed to be paid after their services, getting feedbacks from the shareholders just to mention a few.

According to Chapola, Icon Properties has been experiencing a tremendous improvement each and every year in terms of results when it comes to profits which he attributed the achievements to the existing good work done by the company management, board and the shareholders alert to the company’s deliveries.

“As a property development and management company we understand the great role that shareholders take in the development of the institution as such we want to make sure that we focuses much on improving their welfares so that they should enjoy the partnership because shareholders are the owners of the company and they deserve motivation if we are to continue recording good profits,” said Chapola.

He added that despite going through tough challenges such as devaluation, COVID outbreak, climate change and other negative factors the company managed to increase the dividends.

A representative of the shareholders, Frank Harawa said they are impressed with the strides that Icon Properties is making considering the economic issues which are currently affecting the business globally.

Harawa further thanked the company for taking the welfare of its stakeholders at heart a development which he said will help to improve the company in many areas.

Recently, the company announced that it has posted K19.2 billion profit in the 2023 which represented 14.97 percent increase compared to 2022 where it posted K16.7 billion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!