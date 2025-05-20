ICTAM encourages the public to grace 2025 ICT Expo from June 4-6 as it is not just for IT experts 

The Information & Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) has encourage the public to grace 2025 ICT Expo from June 4-6 at at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe as it is not just for IT experts but across the board to appreciate what the sector has in store for every Malawian.

The call was made by ICTAM president Clarence Gama on Monday evening at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre at the official launch of the Expo guided by the theme; ‘Accelerating Malawi’s Digital Economy: Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainable Growth’ — which he said is a “powerful theme [that] reflects our national commitment to fast-tracking digital transformation through key pillars such as financial inclusion, e-commerce, digital skills development, and cybersecurity”.

“It is directly aligned with the Malawi Digital Economy Strategy (2021–2026), a blueprint that guides us in building a digitally empowered nation,” Gama said. “As ICTAM, our role is to convene industry, government, development partners, academia, and the public in shaping a future-ready digital Malawi.

“The ICT Expo is one of the most significant platforms where these players converge. This year, we aim to make the Expo more inclusive, practical, and results-oriented, offering professional development opportunities, showcasing innovation, and recognising excellence in the ICT sector through our Corporate Awards.”

He thus invited IT experts, sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, delegates and all members of the general public to be part of the stakeholders “of shaping the country’s digital future”.

To be graced by the Reserve Bank Governor, Dr. Mafuta Mwale as guest of honour, Gama said emphasised that the Expo — that was established in 2019 — is set to discuss key pillars of financial inclusion and matters of national importance.

He added that the Expo is a premium technology platform, which will be graced by international speakers in line with the theme — thus the need for the general public to grace the 3-day gathering to align themselves with key pillars of financial inclusion.

