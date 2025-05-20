Small Businesses Can Now Access Loans From Lending Institutions Using Movable Property

In a bold push to unlock capital for individuals and small businesses, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is championing movable asset-based lending — a rising financial tool that’s redefining how entrepreneurs access credit when traditional collateral like land or buildings isn’t an option.

This initiative is part of a nationwide awareness campaign, which also includes credit reporting and the collateral registry, aimed at bridging critical knowledge gaps and making finance more inclusive, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking during a media engagement, RBM underscored the growing importance of movable assets — such as livestock, agricultural machinery, insured motor vehicles, computers, and even unpaid invoices — in securing loans. The message is clear: if it holds value, it can help you access capital.

The Personal Property Security Registry (PPSR), housed under the Department of the Registrar General, is at the heart of this transformation. This fully automated online registry allows borrowers to declare their movable assets, giving lenders instant, transparent access to verify claims — and crucially, avoid double pledging.

“The collateral registry provides transparency to potential creditors and unlocks credit markets for those previously shut out,” said Flora Shoba from the Registrar General’s office. “It’s a major step toward a more inclusive financial ecosystem.”

Representatives from National Bank Malawi and NBS Bank echoed the same sentiment, pointing to a growing suite of lending products that accept movable assets as viable collateral.

At the same time, the awareness campaign is helping more Malawians understand the power of their credit reports. According to Dumisani Kadango of TransUnion Malawi, requests for credit reports surged by 35% in Q1 2025 — a sign that consumers are taking charge of their financial profiles.

“We’re seeing a clear shift. People are engaging with their credit data, asking questions, and taking steps to improve their financial standing,” Kadango said.

Alfred Mtira, Marketing Officer for Credit Data CRB, added that the knowledge gap around credit reporting is finally narrowing.

“Since the campaign began, we’ve recorded a 48.4% increase in people requesting or querying their credit reports between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025. We’ve conducted consumer sessions across the country, including universities — and the response has been overwhelming.”

The numbers speak volumes. With the rise of movable asset-based lending, paired with better credit awareness, Malawi is opening the doors of opportunity to thousands of entrepreneurs who were previously locked out by rigid financial systems.

As Mtira put it, “Movable asset-based lending isn’t just a financial tool — it’s a game-changer for MSMEs across Malawi.”

