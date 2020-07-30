Illovo Malawi in power supply  business, sets aside K74bn

Sugar manufacturers, Illovo, says it has set aside K74 billion for electricity production.

Company officials said this when minister of Labour Ken Kandodo visited the company offices as part of the government effort to sensitize industries on one million jobs.

Illovo Sugar Company managing director Lekani Katandula said this was the diversification strategy of the company.

Katandula was upbeat the company would produce surplus power which would be exported.

He said erratic supply of electricity by Egenco and Escom has negatively affected operations of the company.

“Inconsistent supply of electricity has been our biggest challenge that is why now we are saying we shouldn’t just be spectators but we should be part of the solution,” he said.

He said the company will set up a photovoltaic (solar) system in Ntchalo and will also invest in coal and biogas.

