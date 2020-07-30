Malawi  ponders establishing Workers Compensation Fund: Chilima discloses after engaging Minister Kandodo on reforms

State Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has disclosed the Malawi government plans to establish Workers Compensation Fund, which is expected to lead in the timely payment of compensation to workers as well as reduce fraudulent compensation claims.

The government is also planning to set up a Labour Market Information Centre, which Chilima said will be a game changer in that it will help the government provide timely information on what employers want for training institutions to provide the necessary required skills as demanded by the pace of technology.

The Veep made the communication with Nyasa Times after his meeting with the Minister of Labour and Manpower Development, Kenny Edward Kandodo, to discuss progress of reforms in the ministry.

The ministry is mandated to coordinate creation of employment, develop and protect the labour force to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The ministry has lined up eight reform areas to be undertaken including the review of the Temporary Employment Permit (TEP), establishment of Workers Compensation Fund, establishment of a Labour Market Information centre and review of the Labour Relations Act (1996) and the Employment Act (2000) to be in sync with modern international labour laws.

Chilima disclosed that the progress for most of the reforms is impressive. However, he urged the ministry to put shoulders to the wheel considering that it is also the same ministry tasked with a roadmap to achieve the one million jobs within the first year of the Tonse Alliance administration, which President Lazarus Chakwera, is leading.

“Reforming the procedures on how TEPs are issued will ensure that only expatriates with special skills are allowed to work in the country while giving more opportunity to Malawians especially the youth.

“I have assured the Honourable Minister that myself and the Reforms team will be readily available to ensure that we move with speed especially when it comes to reviewing and amending archaic legislation so that we have labour laws that reflect modernity. Have a good evening. Stay safe, Covid-19 is real,” said Chilima.

