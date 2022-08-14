Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc relaunches Tseketseke Everyday Chef competition

Following its success last year, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has launched the second series of Tseketseke Everyday Chef online cooking competition using the company’s refined and dark demerara sugar.

At the launch at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre Illovo Sugar Managing Director, Lekani Katandula announced that a total of K8 million is up for grabs in the 8-week campaign, whose grand prize is K5 million, second place K2 million and K1 million for third place.

First introduced in August 2021, Katandula said they found it befitting to reintroduce this initiative following its success, saying this year’s will also ran for a period of 8 weeks from August 11-October 6, 2022.

“The Everyday Chef campaign enabled our consumers to interact with the brand by increasing awareness of refined and dark demerara sugar as they shared their recipes — thereby contributing to higher brand engagements.

“Furthermore, the campaign also allowed us to grow our Facebook community, which is in line with our strategy of continuing to be more consumer centric.

“We as a business understand that ‘amazing things happen when you listen to the consumer’ as Jonathan Midenhall, a famous marketer, once said.

Just like last year, the promotion will primarily be conducted online and run through Illovo’s Illovo Tseketseke brand Facebook page and each week, the company will give consumers a challenge to showcase either their baking or cooking skills, which they will then have to share on the Facebook page.

“The recipe with the most likes on a weekly basis will automatically be entered into the final ‘Cook-Off’ competition that we will host at the end of the 8 week campaign,” Katandula said.

“To complement the online efforts, we will simultaneously be running shopping mall activations during the weekends, which will be hosted by the winning chefs selected as part of this 1st phase of this year’s campaign.

“The purpose of these activations is to further educate our consumers on the multiple uses of the white refined and dark demerara sugar. In addition we will also run sales promotions in store, where shoppers who will buy 3 or more kgs of Illovo sugar will stand a chance to win assorted instant prizes like T-shirts, aprons, cooking utensils and and many more.

“We hope this promotion will excite our consumers and engage them in a fun and creative way while trying cooking and baking using the different varieties of sugar which we produce.

The inaugural K5 million was Lilongwe-based business woman, Manase Munthali beat seven other cooking and baking contestants in the final.

Runner-up was Chinsinsi Daudi who went home with K2 million while Hajrah Kusweje was third and won K1 million.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo Group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the South Region and Dwangwa in the Central, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 60% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.

In Malawi, as in Illovo’s other countries of operation except for South Africa, the agricultural operations are significantly enhanced by several factors, including access to secure water sources for irrigation, excellent soils, and ideal climatic conditions to promote optimum cane growth.

Combined, these attributes result in high yielding sugar cane crops which are harvested annually.

