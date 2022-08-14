MBC rolls out MBC2 on Go the Go channel

State controlled broadcaster, the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) director general George Kasakula says the public broadcaster is set to roll out a new MBC2 On the Go channel by the end of this month.

Kasakula said the new channel is set to focus on high definition programming responsive to the needs of its youthful audience.

Kasakula said MBC2 On the Go will fill the gap in diverse audience tastes especially focusing on the lighter side of life. Kasakula observes that the youth deserve a wider range of choices especially in sports and entertainment.

The Director of Information Chikumbutso Mtumodzi said this is a great opportunity for local creators to produce content that is unique.

According to Mtumodzi, the content needs to reflect aspirations of Malawi, consistent and competitive on the global scene.

MBC Chairperson Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said the platform needs to embrace youth programming in line with the Malawi 2063 agenda.

