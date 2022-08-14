Analyst accuses DPP of double standards

A political analyst has accused opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of double standards after the party sponsored and backed an aspiring presidential candidate Bright Msaka to start campaign for the party presidential primary elections whilst barring other aspirants.

Msaka held a press conference on Friday in Lilongwe where he announced his intention to vie for the presidential election in 2025.

The press conference was attended by high level DPP officials and the party’s official dancing queens.

However, the party has told other aspirants to wait for 2023 if they want to announce their intention to run for the party presidency.

Sheriff Kaisi, s political commentator appealed to the leadership of the DPP to allow all candidates vying for the 2025 presidential seat to express their interest now.

He sad this will give them ample time to sell themselves to the electorates.

According to Kaisi, the decision by the party’s president from stopping members expressing their interest to compete as candidates for the presidential seat is negatively impacting on its rebranding drive.

Apart from Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is the party’s president for the Southern region defied the party’s gag order in the declaration of interest to vie for the party presidency.

However, spokesperson for the party Shadreck Namalomba said the party’s president Peter Mutharika has not endorsed any presidential candidate yet.

Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika is said to have anointed Msaka as the party’s next leader and party’s presidential candidate for the 2025 election, a charge she vehemently denies.

