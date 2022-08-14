Malawi not rising, Nankhumwa differs with President Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera recently claimed that the economy is performing well and that as a country, Malawi is rising. But on Friday, 12 August, 2022, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani said in his closing remarks in Parliament he chose to differ with the President.

“Madam Speaker, I choose to differ. Malawi is not rising when a food crisis is imminent because of bad agricultural policies; Malawi is not rising when a bag of maize is selling at K20, 000; Malawi is not rising when tired and retired legs crawl back into the job market at the expense of the youths; Malawi is not rising when the government continues blaming a war torn country, which is a world away, for its economic ills.

“Malawi is not rising when there is favouritism in employment of public officers and where only one region and tribe benefit; Malawi is not rising when inflation and devaluation are throwing so many poor Malawians further into the cycle of poverty; Malawi is not rising when nurses, midwives, laboratory technicians, teachers are denied employment in the public service for no plausible reasons; Malawi is not rising when private television stations are closed willy-nilly, for flimsy reasons; Malawi is not rising when civil society leaders are kidnapped and arrested for criticizing the government and for organizing demonstrations,” said Nankhumwa, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President (South).

In his remarks, Nankhumwa said Malawi is not rising when chain stores are closing their doors due to poor economic conditions and leaving many Malawians jobless, when ruling party hooligans freely carry panga knives in the streets without the police arresting them, and when a poor Malawian is buying a bag of fertilizer at K70, 000.

According to the Leader of Opposition, President Chakwera could not claim that Malawi is on the rise when social media influencers, “like Mneneri Joshua Chisa Mbele”, are being arrested each time they criticize this government and its leadership on social media.

He also said Malawians paying K100, 000 for a passport was not a sign of an economy on the rise.

“Malawi is not rising when citizens are still paying for electricity and water connection; Malawi is not rising when there are endless blackouts that scare away potential foreign investors; Malawi is not rising when secondary and tertiary education is not yet free; Malawi is not rising when charcoal vendors are subjected to various forms of intimidation, including confiscating their charcoal.

“Malawi is not rising when Bills in Parliament are rushed through without regard to the 28-day notice requirement as stipulated in the Standing Orders; Malawi is not rising when the government cannot provide the promised monthly allowance for the elderly; Malawi is not rising when the entire health care system is broken and without adequate medicines and equipment; and Malawi is not rising when access to NEEF loans is dependent on political party membership,” said Nankhumwa.

He called on President Chakwera to “save Malawi from being a butt of jokes”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!