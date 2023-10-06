Illovo Sugar Malawi sponsors K30m for Malawi’s participation at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo 

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has supported Malawi Investment & Trade Centre as main sponsor for Malawian exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt scheduled for November 9-15.

At the sponsorship presentation on Thursday, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula took cognizance that the Intra-African Trade Fair — under the theme: ‘Connecting African Markets’ —“is a remarkable initiative that aligns with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement”.

“It serves as the largest marketplace, bringing together buyers, sellers, investors, and Governments from across the African continent to forge new relationships, harness business opportunities, and stimulate intra-African trade.”

At the fair, Malawi government, through Ministry of Trade & Industry, Malawi Investment & Trade Centre and Export Development Fund, has secured a substantial exhibition space of 300m2 — a space that will be a platform to attract participants from the private sector, businesses, — allowing country to showcase the best of Malawian culture, products and services.

“It is our honor that the MITC reached out to our company, recognizing our commitment to excellence and our shared goal of creating a thriving Malawian community,” went on Katandula.

“By sponsoring this exhibition, we not only help secure the exhibition space but also demonstrate our unwavering belief in the potential of our nation and its people.

“This gesture is significant for our company in more ways than one. As an organization deeply rooted in our local community, we understand that our success is intertwined with the success of our country.

“We firmly believe that by investing in initiatives that promote economic growth, we create a positive ripple effect that benefits all stakeholders.

By sponsoring this exhibition, we showcase our dedication to supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

He described the agreement with MITC as historic as it aims “to create a single market, facilitating the movement of goods, services and investments across the African continent”.

“It presents immense opportunities for businesses, governments, and individuals to thrive and prosper. As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the importance of partnering and working together with the government and public sector agencies.

“It is through such collaborations that we can deliver on our shared goal of a prosperous Malawi. By supporting the Malawian exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair, we contribute to strengthening our economy, attracting investment, and promoting our unique Malawian offerings to the wider African market.”

Katandula thus emphasized that together Malawians can achieve greatness, saying: “It is this belief that has guided us throughout our journey as a company, and it is this belief that will continue to drive us forward.

“Together, we can create a vibrant and prosperous Malawian community, where opportunities abound, and dreams are realized. Let us stand united in our commitment to building bridges, forging partnerships, and unlocking the full potential of our beloved nation.

In her vote of thanks, MITC Director of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, Stella Ng’oma said Illovo Sugar Malawi, as one of the private sector giants in Trade in Goods in Malawi, is supporting the event in line with MW2063 national vision of wealth creation as it responds to the agricultural productivity and commercialization pillar.

She added credence that the Intra-Africa Trade Fair is Africa’s biggest marketplace that “forge new relationships, harness business opportunities and stimulate intra-African trade, through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, AfCTFA”.

“This year’s event is a third of the series of IATF,” she said.

“The inaugural took place in Cairo, Egypt in 2021; and second one took place in Durban, South Africa in 2021. Malawi has actively participated in the previous fairs, and has proven to be one of the effective platforms for investment and export trade promotion.”

She added that the key objectives for Malawi’s participation are:

1. To promote investment opportunities in Malawi in the target sectors

2. To promote export trade through market identification

3. To provide our SMEs an opportunity for growth through partnerships and linkages

“In view of its mandate, Malawi Investment and Trade Centre and Export Development Fund took lead to mobilize public and private sector firms to participate at this year’s fair.

“One of the key lessons learnt from previous participation was the low private sector participation, and mostly it was due to lack of awareness and adequate preparations. We, therefore, sincerely thank Illovo Sugar Malawi for heeding our call for partnership, and for coming in, in a big way as a platinum sponsor in Trade in Goods.”

Thus she recognised Illovo Sugar as one of the private sector giants in Trade in Goods in Malawi that is supporting the MW2063 enabler for wealth creation through agricultural productivity and commercialization.

“The sugar estates and factories has contributed to improved livelihoods of people through job creation and ensuing economic activities,” Ng’oma said.

“In addition, as we are striving to grow our exports, we are looking upon you to grow your markets within the AfCTFA region, and we believe that this Fair will provide you the platform to interact with buyers across the African continent.

“We, therefore, truly appreciate your gesture to support our initiative in bringing together private sector to this continental showcase, to unlock investment opportunities as well to unearth export markets.”

