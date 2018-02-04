I’m not a power ranger or political hooker — DPP’s Mzomera

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, the Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, says he did not join ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after being banished from People’s Party, as a political power scout but rather to help President Peter Mutharika get more votes especially in the northern region in the next year’s elections.

Speaking at his constituency meeting at Endindeni, Ngwira asked incumbent legislators of DPP in the north to welcome new members wholeheartedly if the party is to face the elections with strength in numbers.

Ngwira said it was surprising that some members of the party were gripped with the fear of the unknown and giving cold shoulder to new members and those who want to join the party apparently for fear of losing positions.

“I am not a power ranger. I left the DPP when I was a regional governor. After joining People’s Party those who were my juniors at DPP probably rose in party ranks. I am now back at DPP as an ordinary member and with no intention to grab positions, so remove that fear of the unknown and let’s work together,” said Ngwira.

Ironically, the open door policy was recently also heavily preached by President P Mutharika, who is also president of the DPP at his Lunzu political rally. And Mutharika only took over the preaching from DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey.

Ngwira warned that now that the former ruling People’s Party, which was strong in the northern region, has lost political steam, the DPP needs a lion’s share of the undecided former PP members by welcoming them or risk losing them to the opposition.

He said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is strong contender and he fears if not challenged the party twill get many votes from the North.

“I will go everywhere in the region to remind people of the atrocities that MCP committed during its time in power [1963-1994]. I will stand firm and remind voters of what these people [in MCP] have been doing,”he said.

The flamboyant parliamentarian has since rubbished his recent arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau as politically engineered as he is “too smart to steal K150, 000.

