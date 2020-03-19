I’m still in frontline politics, Chihana tells Malawians: Aford leader endorses MCP-UTM alliance

March 19, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chakufwa Chihana has said he remains in the frontline politics to help  “liberate” Malawi and has endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance which also incorporates other seven parties.

Aford president Enoch Chihana and his wife Tadala came from their new base South Africa to witness the signing ceremony of MCP-UTM alliance

Chihana was speaking at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe where UTM and MCP held the signing ceremony for their electoral alliance.

He was invited on the podium to speak by former president Joyce Banda, who is also People’s Party (PP) leaders.

Banda, who backs the alliance, asked Chihana to clear the mist that he has abandoned Aford and frontline politics as he is now based in South Africa.

This was after  South Africa-based prophet Shepherd Bushiri disclosed that he is working with Chihana at Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI).

But Chihana said he is not quitting politics just yet.

Chihana said Aford reains  in a struggle for liberation  and that all party members including his former nemisis  Frank Tumpale Mwenfumbo were in attendance to endorse the MCP-UTM alliance.

Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Guest
Anzelu ndi Anzelu

Death of AFORD confirmed. Tombstone unveiled today.

2 hours ago