I’m still in frontline politics, Chihana tells Malawians: Aford leader endorses MCP-UTM alliance

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chakufwa Chihana has said he remains in the frontline politics to help “liberate” Malawi and has endorsed the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party alliance which also incorporates other seven parties.

Chihana was speaking at Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe where UTM and MCP held the signing ceremony for their electoral alliance.

He was invited on the podium to speak by former president Joyce Banda, who is also People’s Party (PP) leaders.

Banda, who backs the alliance, asked Chihana to clear the mist that he has abandoned Aford and frontline politics as he is now based in South Africa.

This was after South Africa-based prophet Shepherd Bushiri disclosed that he is working with Chihana at Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI).

But Chihana said he is not quitting politics just yet.

Chihana said Aford reains in a struggle for liberation and that all party members including his former nemisis Frank Tumpale Mwenfumbo were in attendance to endorse the MCP-UTM alliance.

