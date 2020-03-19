UDF suspends gatherings of 50 or more people

United Democratic Front (UDF) which is in electoral alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has cancelled all gatherings of 50 or more people in order to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

UDF president Atupele Muluzi disclosed about the development as government is expected to announce new health guidelines that would include measures on public gathering, self-quarantine and promotion of behavioral change to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We have no reported cases of Covid-19 in Malawi and wait for advice from our health experts in the country on any additional measures that will be undertaken to keep Covid-19 away.

“In the meantime the UDF has suspended any public gathering of more then 50 people,” Muluzi tweeted.

Chairperson of the Covid-19 epidemiological response team at College of Medicine, Dr John Phuka, has said there have been discussions in previous health cluster meetings to intensify self-quarantine, promotion of behaviour change and communication, among other areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :