UDF suspends gatherings of 50 or more people

March 19, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) which is in electoral alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has  cancelled  all gatherings of 50 or more people in order to help prevent the spread of the deadly  coronavirus.

Atupele Muluzi: Public gatherings of 50 or more people suspended

UDF president Atupele Muluzi disclosed about the development as government is  expected to announce new health guidelines that would include measures on public gathering, self-quarantine and promotion of behavioral change to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We have no reported cases of Covid-19 in Malawi and wait for advice from our health experts in the country on any additional measures that will be undertaken to keep Covid-19 away.

“In the meantime the UDF has suspended any public gathering of more then 50 people,” Muluzi tweeted.

Chairperson of the Covid-19 epidemiological response team at College of Medicine, Dr John Phuka, has  said there have been discussions in previous health cluster meetings to intensify self-quarantine, promotion of behaviour change and communication, among other areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
APM AkuthanyulidwaIwe CongressBigManGerald Katchola-BandaMangochi Kabwafu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
APM Akuthanyulidwa
Guest
APM Akuthanyulidwa

If that’s the case then UDF will not be cancelling any meetings. Nanga ku UDF kwatsala anthu angati?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Iwe Congress
Guest
Iwe Congress

AMalawi kusanva. Amapita kumene kwalira mfuti. Mupelepeseka muzifuwa muona. Chakwera ndi Chilima ali ndikuthekera kovala ma mask ndi ma gloves, nanga anzanga ngati mukatengakuti. Titha muona

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

They don’t have 50 supporters anyway.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gerald Katchola-Banda
Guest
Gerald Katchola-Banda

Does it even have followers who can even make up to 19 people during a political rally?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

He knows he can’t pull more than 50 people on his meetings. Btw, did he see what happened in Lilongwe at the signing in ceremony for the incoming government?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mtete
Guest
Mtete

It’s because UDF has nothing to tell the people. Therefore no need for meetings

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

Mumvetsetsa mukayamba kufa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
kalongonda
Guest
kalongonda

atupele leads while others follow. you’re a great and wisdom leader. A leader who thinks of people’s health

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

waganyu wa DPP yo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ochakwera
Guest
Ochakwera

Olo anthu 15 angakwane pa msonkhano wanu. Munakangokhala duu namunjoya ma allowance a boma wo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
JCInLA
Guest
JCInLA

Za ziii!
I am a Yao, will never ever vote for a Yao like Muluzi. Very selfish and corrupt family. They destroyed our country.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago