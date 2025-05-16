IMF Halt on Malawi’s ECF Programme – A Wake-Up Call for Reform, Investment, and Trade

The suspension of Malawi’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is deeply concerning—but regrettably, not surprising. As the CEO of the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce, I echo the sentiments shared by the European Union and other development partners: this development signals the urgent need for renewed commitment to economic reforms, improved governance, and a robust strategy to attract investment and drive exports.

The IMF’s decision comes at a critical juncture. Malawi is facing a daunting set of macroeconomic challenges: inflation stands at over 30% (NSO, March 2025), the Malawian kwacha has been devalued by nearly 44% in the last 12 months, and the country’s public debt has ballooned to over USD 5.2 billion, accounting for more than 65% of GDP (IMF Country Report, 2024). Foreign exchange reserves remain dangerously low—covering less than 1.5 months of import cover—placing enormous strain on essential imports such as fuel, medicine, and fertiliser.

This is a major blow to investor confidence and sends a troubling message to international stakeholders. The ECF not only provided financial assistance but also served as a seal of approval that Malawi was on a path of credible macroeconomic reform. Its suspension may cause international investors and financiers to re-evaluate their exposure and engagement in Malawi.

In the absence of ECF financing, the path forward must prioritise Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), export growth, and private sector-led recovery. The solution to Malawi’s forex and development challenges lies not in aid, but in harnessing the country’s trade potential and investment appeal.

Key recommendations include:

Accelerate investment reforms: Malawi must urgently improve the ease of doing business. Current World Bank rankings place Malawi at 109th out of 190 economies (Doing Business, 2020). Streamlining licensing, digitising services, and strengthening investor protection laws will be essential. Focus on productive sectors: Agriculture, mining, and tourism are high-potential sectors. We need to diversify export portfolios beyond tobacco (which still makes up over 50% of exports) and strengthen value addition through agro-processing and mineral beneficiation. Boost UK-Malawi trade relations: As the Chamber, we are committed to deepening bilateral trade and supporting UK businesses interested in Malawi’s market. We will continue to advocate for trade incentives, transparent customs procedures, and access to reliable market data. Rebuild trust with development partners: Government must take immediate steps to address concerns around public financial management and corruption. Re-establishing credibility with the IMF will be key to unlocking future financing.

The timing of this development—just months before Malawi’s general elections—is particularly unfortunate. Election periods often bring fiscal loosening and populist pressures. However, now more than ever, Malawi needs a steady hand and consistent messaging that reassures both domestic businesses and the international community.

Let us be clear: the world is watching. Malawi must demonstrate, through action and not rhetoric, that it is serious about reform, stability, and prosperity. The private sector is ready to play its part—but we need sound economic governance to support our efforts.

As the UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce, we stand ready to work with both governments, investors, and development partners to support Malawi’s economic turnaround. We will continue to promote Malawi’s investment potential, facilitate business linkages, and offer platforms for dialogue and reform.

This is a moment of reflection—but also a chance to reset. Let us seize it with boldness, transparency, and a commitment to inclusive growth.

Hannington Gondwe, CEO, UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!