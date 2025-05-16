Old Mutual champions human capital growth through ICT internship initiative

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited says it is committed to contributing to human capital development by providing opportunities to fresh graduates to experience the practical nature of their training through internship programs.

The company has recently onboarded 10 young graduates who have been deployed within the company’s IT space for a period of 6 months.

The internship program is being run in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Group IT Executive Gerald Chungu, says the program is aimed at providing young ICT professionals with hands-on experience in a corporate environment.

According to Chungu, Old Mutual views this opportunity as a win-win situation.

The program presents a chance for the business to learn fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from the graduates while on the other side the program offers a talent pipeline – a ready channel through which we can attract new employees who are already exposed to our workplace culture and brand.

He said “as a major player in the Malawi finance sector, we do understand our role to contributing to the attainment of the Malawi 2063 national vision though our compelling Employee Value Proposition.

Chungu said the interns are expected to gain practical skills in areas such as cyber security, infrastructure management, and application development while gaining insights into the financial industry.

On the other hand, Old Mutual Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe said: “As an employer we offer training for career progression, incentives to motivate and retain our employee and expatriate opportunities outside the Malawi Market which positions our human capital development efforts to be aligned with the national goals.”

Malawi Vision 2063 positions Human Capital Development as one of its seven critical enablers, essential for achieving the nation’s aspiration of becoming an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized upper-middle-income country by the year 2063.

Therefore, at Old Mutual, we feel we have a role to play in the communities we operate in and contributing to the attainment of this vision through a compelling employee value proposition.” He said.

ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo commended Old Mutual saying the initiative aligns with their commitment to nurturing digital talent, enhancing employability, and bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry practice.

One of the interns, Ellen Samali, a Bachelor of Management Information Systems graduate from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), described the experience as “enriching and eye-opening.

Old Mutual is a premier financial service provider, with workforce of more 700 people in different fields ranging from Actuarial Sciences, Finance, Insurance, Engineering, and several others.

