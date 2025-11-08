IMF Mission Hails Malawi Government for Productive Economic Talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the Malawi Government for what it has described as fruitful and constructive discussions during its just-ended mission to Lilongwe.

Addressing journalists at Capital Hill on Friday, IMF Mission Chief Justin Tyson said the mission’s engagements with government authorities were highly productive and centered on policies aimed at stabilizing the economy and setting Malawi on a path toward sustainable recovery.

“We had very productive discussions with the authorities,” Tyson said. “We discussed recent economic, financial, and social developments — and as we all know, the macroeconomic challenges for the new government are significant.”

According to Tyson, the talks focused on urgent policy priorities, including fiscal consolidation, tight monetary policy, and measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market. He noted that IMF staff agreed with government on the need to reduce imbalances, tackle inflation, and strengthen fiscal responsibility.

“We commend the authorities for reactivating the automatic fuel price mechanism and encourage them to fully operationalize fiscal discipline and revenue mobilization, beginning with the mid-year budget,” he said.

Tyson described recent government moves to tighten spending as a positive sign of commitment to reform. “The government’s efforts to control spending in response to ongoing fiscal pressures are commendable. We look forward to seeing how these measures are integrated into a comprehensive package that supports long-term fiscal sustainability,” he added.

Despite praising the dialogue, Tyson cautioned that Malawi’s economic environment remains fragile. He said growth is projected to be modest at 2.4 percent in 2025, with food insecurity still elevated and public debt dynamics unsustainable. “The fiscal outturn for the mid-year was worse than budgeted, inflation has accelerated, and pressures on the exchange rate continue,” he warned.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha thanked the IMF for what he called “honest and constructive discussions,” saying the talks mark an important step as Malawi works to stabilize its economy. Mwanamvekha dismissed public speculation that Malawi had already entered into an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the IMF, clarifying that no such agreement currently exists.

“We have an economic recovery plan in place, and government is doing everything to ensure the economy is back on track,” he said.

The IMF mission’s conclusion comes at a time when Malawi faces mounting economic headwinds — including currency depreciation, inflationary pressures, and rising public debt — but also renewed optimism that meaningful reform could restore confidence and stability.

