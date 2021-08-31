Immigration Department set to purge non-MSCE holders

August 31, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Immigration Department is set to part ways with employees who secured their jobs dubiously on the pretext that they held the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).You may call it purging or pruning because Nyasa Times has seen an internal memo demanding that its 2018 recruits should avail themselves for original MSCE or its equivalent (O Level) verification tomorrow, August 31, 2021.

This exercise is targeted at employees based in the Central Region.

Since the Tonse Alliance government assumed power in June 2020, hordes of people have lost their jobs for failing to produce educational certificates, which they claimed to hold at the time they were offered employment.

But this has not gone down well with the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which believes the exercise is targeted at its followers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CSO questions K48bn contract award to Mota Engil amid questionable competences

Government has awarded Mota Engil a contract to design, upgrade and rehabilitate railway section between Marka and Bangula at the...

Close