Immigration starts rationing issuance of passports

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has started rationing issuance of passports in the wake of depletion of consumables.

The department is now receiving express passport applications only.

National spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Wellington Chiponde, said the approach is an interim strategy specifically for the transition period in the issuance of passports.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Thursday, Chiponde said strategy will help the Department to do away with accumulation of passport backlog which will ultimately enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the process.

“This is a transition period strategy in the issuance of passports and it will only be applied for the specific transition period until we identify a new passport contractor,” he said.

“The good news is that we are at an advanced stage in the process of identifying a new passport contractor and very soon we will resume to normal production,” he added.

Chiponde further said department is also aware that a procurement process of a project of this nature requires input from various stakeholders to ensure value for money.

The department is doing everything possible to expedite the whole process, he said.

Chiponde indicated that the Department cleared all the passport backlog (applications which were yet to be issued) and currently they are receiving fresh applications which are processed at the same time.

