Lilongwe Water Board commences free water connection

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has finally started connecting water to dwelling houses where owners applied for free water connection.

LWB Customer and Public Relations Manager, Chisomo Chibwana, said currently the board has started making the connections in the areas located in LWBs northern zone.

“We started receiving applications from 1st April this year and after processing the applications about 394 applications got approved for free water connection,” she explained.

“At the moment we have started carrying out the connections and we have started with our northern zone which covers areas such as; 50, Mchezi and Nsungwi,” she added.

According to Chibwana, LWB has received 7,600 applications since the launch of the free water connection programme, and more applications are still pouring in.

“We are screening the applications which we are receiving to see if they are eligible for free water connection before confirming them,” she said.

Chibwana further said the applicants whose applications have been approved are those meeting the requirements for free water connection which include; having their residences not at a distance of more than 50 meters away from LWBs main line.

The development has since excited residents in the areas, which have already started receiving free connections.

One of Area 50 residents, Ishmael Chipande, said in an interview that his wife was walking a long distance to fetch water but it is all now history.

“I am very happy that we can now access water right at our house through the tap that LWB has installed,” explained Chipande, adding: “This will help address challenges of access to potable water which we were facing.”

The Government through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation announced the launch of free water connection exercise in the country on April 1, 2022.

In Lilongwe alone 7,500 people are expected to benefit from the exercise this year, according to LWB.

