Independent plane crash investigations sets off: Chakwera commended for political will

Governance and political commentators have commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for demonstrating political will in instituting an independent investigation into circumstances that led to the plane crash in Chikangawa Forest on June 10, 2024.

The ill-fated Malawi Defence Force aircraft killed former Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

Following the tragedy, some sections of the society, including the Chilima family and the Catholic Church in Malawi, demanded an independent probe into the accident.

On Thursday last week, the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, disclosed that the investigation has started, a development that has excited many, including those who were calling for a comprehensive and independent probe.

Governance commentator Dr. George Chaima, commended President Chakwera and his government for the swiftness with which it is handling the investigation, saying it shows there is genuine concern from the government about the plane crash.

“Obviously, the government has shown commitment to ensure that the cause of the accident is established. This spirit of good and political will by government should be appreciated by all Malawians. The government is cooperating with family wishes to engage independent investigators. Now that the team is in the country it gives Malawians hope that the whole truth shall be known and every speculations and hearsays will be laid down,” said Chaima.

He added, “To ensure guaranteed outcome harvest, l would encourage that highly trusted and competent people of good stand in the society, including family members representative, form part of the inquiry. It is also imperative to hint that unnecessary talk on the social media should be minimized to avoid interfearing with the credible process of investigations.”

In a separate interview, the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said the commencement of independent investigations by three German experts into the plane crash is a crucial step towards uncovering the truth.

Kondowe stated that the involvement of international experts ensures an unbiased and thorough inquiry, reflecting the gravity of this incident.

“Malawians expect a comprehensive and transparent investigation that provides clear answers and accountability to prevent future tragedies. NAP underscores the need for credible and accessible reports from this investigation. Public trust relies on the transparency and integrity of the process, making it essential for findings to be communicated promptly and clearly. The NAP urges the government to continue its responsiveness and ensure all relevant information is shared with the public. We believe the investigation should not only determine the cause of the crash but also offer actionable recommendations to enhance aviation safety in Malawi,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!