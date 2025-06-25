Independent President Candidate Chilungo Roars: “I Don’t Need Alliances to Win—Malawians Deserve Fresh Ideas, Not Familiar Faces”

In a bold and confident declaration that sent a ripple through Malawi’s political waters, Presidential Candidate Adil James Chilungo has told the nation that he needs no alliance to clinch victory in the upcoming September 16 General Elections—he’s in it to win, and to win alone.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre, Chilungo spoke with calm authority and striking clarity, positioning himself as the candidate of fresh ideas in an election cycle dominated by recycled manifestos and backroom political alliances. While Malawi’s major parties jostle for electoral pacts, Chilungo is asking Malawians to trust the power of vision, not the machinery of traditional politics. He said Malawians are more politically mature today than ever before and will not be swayed by empty promises or political noise.

“I’m not afraid of the 50+1 threshold. It’s been done before—Bingu did it, and it can happen again. This is not about power, money or social status. It’s about what I’m thinking, what I’m saying, and what mechanisms I have in place to fix this country,” said Chilungo. He insisted that voters should not rally behind personalities, but behind credible plans and serious leadership.

Chilungo, a political economist by training, is running as an independent. He brings to the race an impressive professional background that includes leadership roles in public policy, non-governmental organisations and higher education. Educated in Malaysia, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Political Science, Chilungo has worked with several reputable organisations and served as chairperson for CONGOMA, the umbrella body for NGOs in Malawi. He has also lectured at the Malawi Institute of Management and Malawi College of Accountancy, which he says reflects his ability to teach, lead and inspire others.

On Malawi’s deepening economic crisis, Chilungo said it is time to move from rhetoric to reality. He said Malawi’s high cost of living, forex shortages, and food insecurity all stem from weak fundamentals, and his answer is to turn agriculture into an engine of prosperity. He promised to invest heavily in food systems, empower farmers, and ensure that Malawi not only feeds itself but also exports competitively to earn forex and stabilise the economy.

Chilungo also called out what he described as “the politics of victimisation” that has undermined Malawi’s development for decades. He pledged to lead without malice or revenge and warned against the continued misuse of public institutions for political witch-hunts. “Politics should not divide us. I want to lead a Malawi where being in opposition doesn’t mean being an enemy of progress,” he said.

Having collected nomination papers and paid the K10 million fee, Chilungo joins 13 other candidates on the presidential ballot. But unlike many contenders, he comes with no political godfathers, no powerful backers, and no strings attached. “I’m not standing to fill the ballot. I’m standing to win. And I believe Malawians are ready to rally behind logic, not legacy,” he said.

As the race heats up, Adil Chilungo’s quiet confidence and issue-based campaign are beginning to resonate in a political landscape saturated with noise. He may be the underdog, but his message is unmistakable: Malawi needs a new direction—one that is not built on alliances, but on accountability, vision, and bold ideas.

