India dangles 20 scholarship slots for Malawi

The Government of India has this year dangled 20 scholarship slots for Malawian students.

20 Malawian students will be fully sponsored by the government of India in the 2022-2023 academic session.

The Government of India, through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) offers about 5,000 scholarships under 22 scholarship schemes. Under the “Africa Scholarship Scheme” introduced during the “India-Africa Forum Summit” held in New Delhi in 2015, total 877 slots are allocated for countries in the Africa Region this year.

According to a press release by the High Commission of India in Lilongwe, the 20 slots for Malawi are for Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D level in prestigious colleges and universities in India.

“Last date of submission of online Application at http://a2ascholarship.iccr.gov.in/ is 31st May, 2022,” reads part of the press release.

Selected candidates will be entitled to:

• Payment of Tuition fees/Registration Fees by Govt. of India.

• Return economy class air fares paid by Govt. of India.

• Hostel Facilities – ICCR scholars will have to compulsorily stay in hostel provided by Government of India. Stay in private accommodation will not be

allowed.

• Living Allowance to meet Hostel and food catering charges.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!