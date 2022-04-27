SOS Women Transfer2Transform offers Masters’ Degree study opportunities to Malawians

Undergraduate degree holders in Malawi have been challenged to take advantage of the programme SOS Women Transfer2Transform (T2T) has rolled out targeting alumni in the public and private sectors.

T2T is a multiple award-winning Nekotech Center of Excellence initiative founded by Her Excellency Reverend Dr. A.K. OCANSEY in Ghana (West Africa).

After 24 years of lifting thousands of young men and women and their families out of poverty through life changing programs, Her Excellency in partnership with US celebrities; late Sir Isaac Hayes, Denzel Washington and other celebrities established the Nekotech Center of Excellence in 1998.

The SOS Women T2T “offshoot” programme was established in partnership with the award-winning world-renowned SOS Global Investments.

In a press release made available to Nyasa Times, the organization says the SOS-T2T™ MASTERS DEGREE program provides a no collateral interest bearing loan of up to $100, 000 for a five-year work-study program which provides two years Masters with three years of full-time paid work in the USA.

“The “SOS Women Transfer2Transform (T2T)” is an integrated job creation strategy with four components that includes the following; 1) Decent work, 2) Work study Master’s Degree programme in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and STEM MBA 3) Direct investment for job creation in sending countries and 4) Diaspora engagement for entrepreneurial partnerships,” reads part of the press release.

It adds that the programme provides an opportunity to study and work at the same time, which is an incredible opportunity for young women and men to earn income and gain skills and education at large.

“During the course of this five-year programme, awardees will have an opportunity to study for a maximum of two years in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programmes and to work for three years after graduation. Awardees will hence earn income to support loan repayment and their personal development. Attached to the programme will be a housing initiative that seeks to secure decent housing for graduates from the programme once they return home hence a direct development benefit to the country as enshrined within Malawi 2063.

“Graduates in-turn will be encouraged to strategically network while studying and working in the USA with a view of identification of opportunities that can create jobs back home in Malawi hence driving the job market back home to the benefit of other young people,” says the release.

In order to prepare applicants for a rigorous and robust application process, SOS Women T2T will hold an information session on May 2nd 2022 in preparation for the September 2022 intake.

Those interested are being advised to join a zoom meeting with the following details; Meeting ID 86109649036, PASS CODE: SUCCESS

In order to qualify for the programme, applicants are required to have completed a first degree programme in STEM with a distinction, credit or GPA of 3.2 and above.

For further inquiries, the prospective students are advised to contact SOS Women T2T Malawi at [email protected]

