Kaning’ina lions fall again

It never rains but pours for Moyale Barracks Football Club as it lost again on Wednesday 1-3 to the people’s team, Nyasa Big Bullets, at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Lions of Kaning’ina, as they are fondly called, came into the game from a 1-3 loss at the hands of fellow brothers in arms, MAFCO FC last weekend while the Bullets were coming from a goalless draw against Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.

The hosts were first to settle into game. They were first on the ball and controlled proceedings, enjoying a lion’s share of possession especially in the middle of the park where they had Charles Nkhoma and Timothy Nyirenda.

Bullets settled into the game after 30 minutes. Patrick Mwaungulu’s runs and supply of balls including set pieces upfront was marvellous. Chimwemwe Idana’s header from a Patrick Mwaungulu corner kick in the 42nd minute missed the target with a whisker. The first half produced no goals.

At the start of the second half, Bullets’ Zimbawean Coach Calisto Pasuwa introduced fresh legs of Hassan Kajoke in place of Righteous Banda. Kajoke was instrumental in winning a corner kick for the visitors after 51 minutes. Regular corner kick taker Patrick Mwaungulu made sure his kick found Precious Sambani in the box, who rose high to nod the ball past Moyale goalie Simeon Harawa. 1 nil to the visitors.

The Bullets scored yet another goal after 63 minutes through Nigerian Babatunde Adepoju who was assisted by Ernest Petro.

The soldiers reduced the arrears after 77 minutes through Hassan Upindi. Brilliant exchange of passes with captain Lloyd Njaliwa allowed Upindi to shoot past goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda.

When youthful and female referee Mercy Kayira blew the final whistle, it was Moyale Barracks 1 and visitors Nyasa Bug Bullets 2.

Speaking after the match, Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, said it was so painful to lose a match that they dominated in the first half.

“We had problems in defence. We did not mark properly. We conceded two goals in the second half in a game that we dominated in the first half. My players worked hard in the dying minutes and got the equaliser. It’s very painful for us to lose this match,” he explained.

Assistant coach for Bullets, Peter Mponda, said the youthful Moyale side gave his side a good run.

“It feels good to get three points today after failing to do same against Karonga United last Saturday. Every team wants to win the league. We will do our part to defend the championship,” remarked Mponda.

Bullets are still on position 2 with 17 points from 7 games; two behind leaders Blue Eagles while the soldiers are on position 13 with only 6 points from 8 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!