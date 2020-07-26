India embassy intervenes on 67 arrested illegal workers in Malawi
Officials from the Indian High Commission to Malawi in Lilongwe are in talks with Capital Hill on the 67 Indians who were arrested last week for working in the country without work permits.
Sources at the High Commission said there was a high level meeting between the government and the High Commission officials last week after the arrest.
“The talks are still going on despite the matter is in court,” said our source at the High Commission.
The Lilongwe resident magistrate’s court is expected to rule on the bail application for the suspects tomorrow, Monday.
The foreign workers were arrested by Immigration authorities on allegations that they did not have working permits.
Defense lawyer Joseph Chiumia accused the government of double standards, saying the same government invited the Indian workers, saying it even chartered a plane for them because commercial flights were grounded due to the covid-19 pandemic but now the same government was deporting them.
But state lawyer Binwell Kachingwe said the fact that the suspects did not have work permits is proof enough that they were illegally working in the country.
However the state maintained that it is a normal practice to have foreigners work without work permits while the permits are being processed.
Meanwhile, the 67 have to since been remanded at Maula prison.
I think the question is. ” is there an application at immigration for their papers?. Also is it true that government chartered a flight for them?.
Kick them out of the country & give the jobs to Malawians!!!
Clearly, these guys are working illegally. But this has much to do with the dodgy company as it has with a very corrupt immigration department. Clearly, money changed hands. If the corrupt DPP regime was still in power, all this would have been under wraps. As things are now, all the defense lawyer can say is that the govt invited these guys and even chartered a plane for them. Being a corrupt transaction though, there will be little or no documentation to support this claim: everything was done via handshakes. As today’s kids say: ayisova!
Question to the defense: were these really expatriates as purported in the application to government? Were the jobs that they were doing requiring expert knowhow? Could they not have been done by local Malawians? What the point of putting up industries in our country when you can’t provide jobs to our people for the most basic tasks?
Asawasiye, akasesenso ma expatriate ali ku mastore kwa amwenye mtaunimu ndi kwa ma chinese. Sizingachitike kwawo zomwe amapanga kunozi. Asatitole ayi.
Which government are you talking about? The nkhalamba dysfunctional government? We’ve got new sheriffs in town who are NOT tolerating nonsense. Let the law take its course.