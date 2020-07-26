Malawi ex-spy chief Kalilani detained together with State House former ICT expert

Malawi Police Services in Lilongwe on Saturday arrested former director of National Intelligence Services, Kenam Kalilani and former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu.

The police are however mum on the charges levelled against the two who worked in the Peter Mutharika administration.

Chingwalungwalu’s family members said the former ICT guru was summoned by fiscal police at police headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe.

The two were being kept at Lingadzi police station.

Police also arrested the director of youth for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Dyton Mussa in connection with the petrol bombing of a UTM office in Lilongwe which killed three people of the same family.

President Lazarus Chakwera has embarked on what he describes as clearing the rubble, arresting and prosecution those in the former regime who were involved in corruption, economic plunder, murder and other crimes.

In a recent letter addressed to President Chakwera, DPP Secretary General Gelzeder Jeffrey claimed the arrests had nothing to do with the rule of law but borne out of hatred by the new administration against sympathisers of DPP and Mutharika.

She warned President Chakwera that “her party would not be cowed into submission or relegated to the footnote of politics by any arbitrary arrests and intimidation”.

Chakwera has pledged to “clear the rubble of corruption” based on the rule of law and not political victimization.

He pledges to serve all Malawians regardless of their political, regional, tribal or religious inclination.

